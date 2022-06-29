Ethan Hawke has signed on to star in Pedro Almodóvar’s next film, Strange Way of Life, (Extraña forma de vida), a half-hour western short film. Hawke stars opposite Chile’s Pedro Pascal in a film which will be “another exercise of freedom in the line of ‘The Human Voice,’” said producer Agustín Almodóvar. The Spanish director will shoot the short film before making his English-language feature debut, A Manual for Cleaning Women, with Cate Blanchett.

According to Variety, the film will be shot in English. The short film begins with Silva riding across the desert to visit Sheriff Jake in Bitter Creek. A little over two decades prior, the men had worked together as hired gunslingers. Silva’s intention in going to Bitter Creek is to have a pleasant reunion with his old friend. However, Jake has another secret reason that hasn’t got to do with reliving the memories from when they were work partners.

The film’s title reportedly echoes the title of a famous fado written and sung by Amalia Rodrigues. Its lyrics claim that there’s no stranger existence than one that ignores one’s own desires – which raises the question as to how much the film could turn on desire, rather than the normal motifs of a Western. “In all his cinema, Pedro reinterprets genres, questioning their codes,” said Agustín Almodóvar.

Pedro Almodóvar’s most recent film was the Oscar-nominated Parallel Mothers with Penelope Cruz, and he also directed the short film The Human Voice starring Tilda Swinton. Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke most recently appeared in The Black Phone, and Pascal starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicolas Cage and will next star in The Last of Us series for HBO.

