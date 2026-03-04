Earlier in the day, the makers of Toxic postponed their film to June 4.

The day started today on a major update about Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups not clashing with Aditya Dhar’s keenly awaited Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. The Yash-starrer is now officially scheduled to hit theatres on June 4, setting up a potentially interesting situation at the ticket windows.

Toxic’s new release date sets up a clash with Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

With the new date confirmed, attention has quickly shifted to another big Bollywood release arriving at almost the same time — Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan. The film is scheduled to release on June 5, just a day after Toxic arrives in cinemas. While the two films are not releasing on the exact same day, they will share the same opening weekend. This has sparked conversations within trade circles about whether audiences will witness a box office clash between Yash and Varun Dhawan.

Toxic is expected to be a large-scale action drama with a Pan-India appeal, while Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is reportedly a youthful romantic film aimed at family audiences. But it still needs to be seen if the makers of the Varun starrer opt for a different release date.

As of now, there has been no official announcement about postponing Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. For now, it looks like audiences may witness a closely timed Yash versus Varun face-off at the summer box office.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria among others. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, on the other hand, stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde opposite Varun.

