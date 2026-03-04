Sometime back, it came to light that the highly awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, has been pushed to June 4. This means that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will now arrive solo on March 19.

BREAKING: Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups POSTPONED to June 4 due to rising tension in the Middle East; Dhurandhar: The Revenge to arrive SOLO on March 19

The official statement released by the makers stated, “KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations today announced a strategic rescheduling of the global theatrical release for the highly anticipated action-drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Originally slated for a worldwide premiere on March 19, 2026, the film’s release is being moved to June 4, 2026, due to the ongoing volatile escalation and regional instability in the Middle East.”

The statement further added, “As advised by one of their major distribution partner Phars Films, the decision to reschedule the release was made in response to escalating tensions and the resulting disruptions to cinema operations across the Gulf region, a key market for the film’s multi-language global rollout. The producers have been closely monitoring the rapidly evolving regional developments with the utmost caution. This announcement comes at a time when the makers were gearing up for a grand trailer launch for 8th March in Bengaluru, with media from across the country. The makers had already mapped out the film’s final promotional schedule ahead of its earlier release date of 19th March 2026. Even though the film’s first single, ‘Tabaahi,’ was ready for its scheduled debut on 2nd March, the makers chose to hold the music video and momentarily pause the promotional rollout, which was locked and to be activated within a day or two.”

It also said, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on March 19. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience. Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support.”

The Middle East Factor

A trade source commented, “No one knows when the tensions in the Middle East will end. Moreover, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has the potential to earn Rs. 40-50 crore or even more from the UAE-GCC belt. Hence, it makes sense to push the film and release it later, when the situation hopefully would be normal.”

The source added, “The exhibitors were worried about the clash of Dhurandhar and Toxic. But now, they can breathe easy.”

