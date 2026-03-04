Karan Aujla’s live concert in Delhi on February 28 turned into a free-for-all arena. A violent altercation broke out at the venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during Karan Aujla’s concert. The concert, reportedly drawing a crowd of 75,000, was one of the largest single-day gatherings for a Punjabi artiste in India. Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, igniting concerns regarding event safety and crowd control at large-scale music events.

Chaos at Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert, attendees also complain about absence of basic amenities

Aujia’s concert in Mumbai on Tuesday at the MMRDA Grounds was an instant-replay version of the Delhi concert. Supreme chaos reigned at the Mumbai concert with attendees complaining about the absence of basic amenities such as drinking water.

Following the Delhi and Mumbai concert, Karan Aujla’s P-POP Culture India Tour is scheduled to continue across ten Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana. The incidents in Delhi and Mumbai have intensified calls for improved safety measures at major entertainment events.

This is not the first time that the crowd at the singer's concert turned violent. Previously, the ‘Tauba Tauba’ singer's concert at Loud Park in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on November 23, 2025, part of the Rolling Loud India festival, was disrupted after a physical altercation erupted in the crowd. The incident involved Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie and another male attendee.

