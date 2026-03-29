This is the first time that Jonita Gandhi has stepped in front of a camera in a movie.

Ever since the makers of Dacoit announced ‘Touch Buddy’, a song featuring Pawan Singh, Adivi Sesh and Jonita Gandhi, fans knew they were in for a power-packed musical treat. The recently released teaser only amplified the buzz, adding a whole new level of hype to the high-energy track. Finally, the makers have dropped this banger, with Pawan Singh and Jonita lending their vocals to the much-awaited song. The song was shot in Telugu as well as Hindi.

‘Touch Buddy’ from Dacoit out now: Pawan Singh, Jonita Gandhi and Adivi Sesh bring high energy dance track to life

Sung by the powerful duo Pawan Singh and Jonita Gandhi, the fiery lyrics are penned by Vayu Shrivastava, with music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. Adding a touch of his own signature swag. Adivi Sesh will be seen shaking a leg alongside Pawan Singh and Jonita Gandhi, with the trio lighting up the screen with their moves, making ‘Touch Buddy’ the dance number of the season.

Speaking about the song, Bhojpuri King Pawan Singh shared, “I love experimenting with my music, and when Adivi Sesh came to me with the idea, I instantly knew the kind of energy I wanted to bring to this intense and action-packed film. I’m really excited to collaborate with such incredible talents like Sesh and Jonita Gandhi. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting for the song, and I’m sure the audience will feel that same energy.”

Jonita shared, “Recording ‘Touch Buddy’ in both Telugu and Hindi was a really enjoyable experience. It was exciting to collaborate with someone as iconic as Pawan Singh, and working with Adivi Sesh and the team made the entire process super special. I’m grateful to the whole team for making me feel so comfortable throughout. Stepping in front of the camera and dancing for the song - that’s a first for me for any film so far. I hope the audience enjoys the song as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, this ambitious project, which is shot in Hindi as well Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Dacoit is gearing up for a grand Pan-India theatrical release for April 10, 2026.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh meets Japanese fan who flew to Hyderabad dressed like him to wish him for Dacoit

More Pages: Dacoit Box Office Collection

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