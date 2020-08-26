Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice for a song in the film Atkan Chatkan presented by AR Rahman 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Music composer AR Rahman will be presenting the upcoming ZEE5 original film Atkan Chatkan. The film narrates the story of a 12-year-old chai delivery boy and his dream. Actor Amitabh Bachchan has sung a song in the soundtrack of the film composed by master percussionist Sivamani.

Atkan Chatkan is a story that is enriched with so much heart and hope. We are finally sharing it with the world on a global platform such as ZEE5. The rhythm of these kid's dream will beat with such passion, it is a perfect example of hope,” the Oscar-winning composer said in a statement.

The film revolves around a 12-year-old chai delivery boy named Guddu whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds that he finds rhythm in almost everything. Later on he along with three other children go on to take part in the biggest music competition of the city.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan takes to social media to share that he has nothing to say; talks about social media reach

