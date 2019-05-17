Toofan: Farhan Akhtar’s intense prep details revealed

Farhan Akhtar is currently prepping in full swing to get in the skin for his character in the movie, Toofan in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer. The actor is leaving no stone unturned for his prep and giving no day a miss from his workout regime.

Be it a regular day or a a day off, Farhan never misses his workout to keep up with the hustle. A testimony of the same can be seen on his social media where the multi-talented personality gives a sneak peek into his regime as he shares a picture, “Make each day count”

Farhan is training under Drew Neal who is the former world kickboxing champion, making sure there is no compromise on the guidance.

The actor is doing his bit for the society to promote sports by his films giving an impactful message through them. Owing to the actors’ popularity Farhan as he has been chosen as the Indian

