Toofan: Celeb trainer Darrel Foster who has worked with Will Smith and Jackie Chan, surprised at Farhan Akhtar’s will

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Toofan, recently shared a look of himself from the film where he sports a bulky physique. The last time the actor had undergone a major physical transformation was for the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The actor will once again be seen playing the role of a sports personality. The actor has been undergoing extensive training to get in the shape of a boxer.

Farhan is constantly treating his fans with pictures of his transformation and how he is training for the most-awaited release. It is a quotient of pride that Farhan has been training under celebrity trainer Darrel Foster who has worked with international actors like Will Smith and Jackie Chan. Recently, Toofan gained a lot of attention because of the transformation picture uploaded by Farhan on his handle. All the training he got by Darrel Foster paid off well as seen in his transformation images as people have started taking notice.

In an interview with a web portal, Darrel Foster said that he has been training with Farhan Akhtar for 8 months. He said that Akhtar had to undergo various physicalities in order to be authentic. However, the thing that surprised him the most about the actor is that his humbleness and his willingness to do what it takes in order for us to not sacrifice anything for this film.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Toofan which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020.

