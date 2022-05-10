The much-awaited film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness took a very huge opening, as expected. In a first-of-its-kind trend, the advance booking was thrown open on April 8, nearly 28 days before release. The excitement was tremendous and hence, several shows got sold within a few days, even though the release was nearly a month away. Motivated by the success of this experiment, the studios of the other upcoming Hollywood biggies have now also got tempted.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick to now release on Thursday May 26; paid previews on Wednesday May 25; Jurassic World: Dominion’s paid previews on Thursday June 9; advance booking open for both the films

On May 5, Viacom18 Studios commenced the advance booking for Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise. The film will release in May end and hence, tickets were made available to the public nearly 20 days before it hits cinemas.

It has now also come to light that Top Gun: Maverick will now be released earlier than expected. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier, Top Gun: Maverick was supposed to be out in cinemas on Friday, May 27. However, it’ll now have a full-day release from May 26. And that’s not all. It’ll also have paid previews, in IMAX screens, on Wednesday, May 25, post 6:00 pm.”

Meanwhile, the bookings of Jurassic World: Dominion opened on May 8, that is, more than a month before its release. The source revealed, “The bookings of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness had initially started only in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis properties. In the case of Jurassic World: Dominion, every cinema hall is welcome to start selling tickets.”

The source also said, “Nearly 200 screens in India have begun the advance booking of Jurassic World: Dominion. The number is expected to increase with each passing day.” Jurassic World: Dominion will release in cinemas on June 10 and will have paid previews post 4:00 pm on Thursday, June 9.

An industry expert revealed, “Not every film will have house full shows 3-4 prior to the release, as it happened in the case with Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Top Gun (1986), which was released 36 years ago. Hence, it’ll have slow advances. However, many youngsters have seen the original as it’s considered to be a classic. Moreover, it stars Tom Cruise, who has a large fan following in India. So, it won’t be a surprise if Top Gun: Maverick’s advance picks up.”

The industry expert then stated, “There’s a lot of hope from Jurassic World: Dominion. Jurassic World (2015) had managed to earn a huge Rs. 101 crore. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), meanwhile, had a huge weekend and ended up accumulating Rs. 82.60 crore. Jurassic World: Dominion is also targeting a Rs. 100 crore lifetime and it’s very much possible as the series has a huge following, even among the masses and dubbed audiences. The advance should pick up as the release date nears.”

