American actor and comedian Tim Allen is all set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin/Santa in the limited series based on the Santa Clause films which he is going to executive produce as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television reunites Allen with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt and exec producer Kevin Hench.

The Santa Clause series will find Scott approaching his 65th birthday and realizing he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world — especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in life.

The Santa Clause opened in 1994 and spawned sequels in 2002 and 2006. All three movies were successful, making a combined $474 million at the box office worldwide.

Burditt, whose credits includes shows like 30 Rock and Modern Family, will serve as show runner on the series. He executive produces with Allen, Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. Baker and Messina produced the first two Santa Clause films.

Production of the series is scheduled to begin in March.

