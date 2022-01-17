comscore

Gong Yoo turns down offer to star in writer Kim Eun Hee’ upcoming drama Devil

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Gong Yoo was earlier in talks for the new Korean drama Devil (working title), being written by the famous writer Kim Eun Hee. However, this past weekend, it was reported that Gong Yoo decided not to star in the drama and ultimately drops out of talks for the upcoming drama.

According to a recent report by Korean tabloid Soompi, Gong Yoo has turned down the offer to star in the SBS’s upcoming drama Devil. A source at SBS has since confirmed, “Unfortunately, Gong Yoo will be unable to appear [in ‘Devil’] due to scheduling conflicts.”

In later December last year, the superstar actor Gong Yoo was in talks to be a part of Kim Tae Ri's upcoming drama, which will notably be written by Kim Eun Hee, whose previous works include Signal, Kindom and Jirisan being the most recent work.

Devil is currently said to premiere on SBS within 2022.

Also Read: Gong Yoo and Kim Tae Ri in talks star in the upcoming drama The Devil, penned by Kingdom series writer Kim Eun Hee

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

