Last Updated 18.05.2020 | 11:14 AM IST

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Irrfan Khan – Manoj Bajpayee starrer aborted

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Tigmanshu Dhulia who directed Irrfan Khan in one of his best film Paan Singh Tomar was all set to collaborate with his favourite actor all over again when death made other plans. Dhulia’s proposed film with Irrfan was the story of two friends growing old together. It was originally titled Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari.

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Irrfan Khan - Manoj Bajpayee starrer aborted

It was the story of two friends and their relationship over a period of 35 years. Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan were cast as the older avatars of the buddies whereas Amit Sadh and Vidyut Jamwal were to play the younger versions of the same characters.

But then Bajpayee opted out. Recalling that aborted project, Tigmanshu says, “It was the story of two friends. After it didn’t work out with Manoj Bajpayee, Irrfan Khan and I were to play the two friends. I had re-titled the film Yaara. It was a desi adaptation of the French film Les Lyonnais (A Gang Story) It was the story of their journey in life from 1955 to 2010. I relocated the plot and the characters to Uttarakhand where I come from. They had to look compatible and convincing as friends. I lost close to 15 kgs for role. But we didn’t get to work together in that project. Lekin issi bahaane maine apna wazan ghata liya.”

Also Read: Irrfan Khan starrer Haasil completes 17 years, Tigmanshu Dhulia says the film is an ode to their friendship

