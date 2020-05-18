Bollywood Hungama

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family put in home quarantine after reaching Muzaffarpur

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family put in home quarantine after reaching Muzaffarpur

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have been put in home quarantine after they reached their hometown Muzaffarpur, Uttar Pradesh recently. After obtaining the appropriate permission to travel amid nationwide lockdown, they have been placed under the isolation at home following the government guidelines.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and family put in home quarantine after reaching Muzaffarpur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his brother and sister-in-law and mother reached their hometown to celebrate Eid on May 11 and have been placed under mandatory isolation until May 25. As per reports, their samples were taken to test them for Coronavirus and all tested negative.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Ghoomketu. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the movie is a comedy-drama from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai.

The film will also see special cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb, and filmmaker Nikhil Advani.

