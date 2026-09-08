realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, today realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today officially announces its latest collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for the realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition. Building on the strong momentum of its previous realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition, realme continues to expand its crossover lineup by once again partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to fuse iconic franchises with innovative technology.

realme announces Harry Potter edition of realme 16 Pro 5G in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery

A Global Icon Meets a New Generation

As one of the most beloved and influential cultural phenomenons in global pop culture, the Harry Potter universe has captivated millions of fans across generations, and continues to inspire imagination, discovery, and enduring fandom. Building on this legacy, the collaboration brings together Warner Bros. Discovery’s storytelling expertise with realme’s ability to create products for young consumers, translating the spirit of the wizarding world into a modern, tangible experience through technology that feels both engaging and empowering.

“This collaboration marks a significant step in our journey to make technology more joyful and meaningful,” said Xu Qi (Chase Xu), Vice President and CMO of realme.“ Working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products on a product inspired by Harry Potter allows us to create experiences that empower young people to discover their own magic. We are thrilled to invite fans worldwide to embrace the magic of Hogwarts and make their dreams real.”

This vision comes to life in the realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition, where the wizarding world inspires a bold, contemporary design that blends iconic elements with realme’s signature aesthetic. The two brands have also introduced an exclusive co-branded logo, created as a shared symbol that connects fans with both Harry Potter and realme’s brand identity.

Empowering Dreams, Making it real

Through this collaborative product, realme continues to evolve the “Make it real” brand philosophy. realme has steadily grown into a global community of over 300 million users. Today, realme seeks to empower young people to pursue their ambitions with confidence and discover their own “real me.”

This collaboration also reflects realme’s broader brand strategy. Following the realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition, realme’s number series has delivered two generations of landmark IP collaborations with Warner Bros. Discovery. This ongoing relationship highlights realme’s growing global influence and its commitment to partnering with world-class creators to deliver products that go beyond pure functionality. Looking ahead, realme will continue to expand its crossover portfolio through global partnerships that fuse technology with creative storytelling, offering users a sense of identity, belonging, and wonder.

By infusing everyday technology with extraordinary imagination, realme brings a renewed sense of wonder back to the mobile world. The realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition celebrates the enduring power of stories to inspire and the ability of innovation to bring those stories into the hands of a new generation.

Also Read: Harry Potter turns 46: Celebrate the Boy Who Lived with Hugh Laurie, James McAvoy, Keira Knightley and more in Audible’s star-studded series

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