Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2020 | 8:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Tiger Shroff’s advice to sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday – “don’t get married until you are 80”

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

If Tiger Shroff has one partner in crime, it’s none other than his sister Krishna Shroff. The two bond over everything, including their favourite thing, i.e. Fitness! You must have seen those numerous photos of Tiger and Krishna practice MMA together. They, in fact, also run a training centre together.

Tiger Shroff's advice to sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday - "don't get married until you are 80"

On Krishna’s birthday, Tiger not only penned the sweetest note, but also gave her a priceless suggestion! “Happiest birthday baby bro. hope you continue to punch through whatever obstacles life throws at you. Dont grow up too much more and stay the good boy that you are. Love you. P.S – dont get married until your like 80 or something,” his note on Instagram read. That’s so adorable! “Thanks, sis,” replied Krishna. In their siblinghood, Krishna is definitely the boss! Check out the post below.

Krishna has been also upping her Instagram game, as she keeps posting absolutely sensuous photos of herself from her vacays. She is dating basketball player Eban Hyams, who also happens to be Tiger’s friend.

Tiger, on the other hand, is busy wrapping Baaghi 3, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut says Deepika Padukone’s Tik…

Aamir Khan says he does not bother about…

Maidaan: Priyamani reveals what made her…

Leonardo DiCaprio confirms starring…

"Shabana Is Doing Fine," Says Javed Akhtar

FIR filed against Shabana Azmi’s driver for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification