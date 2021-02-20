Bollywood Hungama

Scoop: With COVID-19 cases increasing in Europe, Sajid Nadiadwala drops plans of shooting Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 abroad

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The one major lesson that Covid19 has taught us is, home is the best place to be. No wonder producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have dropped plans to shoot Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 in various parts of Europe. COVID-19 cases in and around Europe have increased once again and the makers clearly don’t want to take risks with the cast and crew’s health.

Scoop With COVID-19 cases increasing in Europe, Sajid Nadiadwala drops plans of shooting Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 abroad

As per the latest reports, they will now opt for locations in and around India and a recce will be conducted for the same. A source close to the project revealed, “Shooting all over Europe is not only unwise at this point of time, it’s also unnecessarily expensive. We should explore more of the locations in India. And that’s what we are doing in Heropanti 2.” While it has not been finalised as to what the schedule will be, the makers are working on finding alternative locations.

Tara Sutaria will be reuniting with her Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff with Heropanti 2 and their fans are super excited to see their on-screen chemistry once again.

Also Read: SCOOP: Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 shoot delayed due to Covid; final touches being given to the script

More Pages: Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection

