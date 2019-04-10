Tiger Shroff roped in as the new face of 8 PM Premium Black (Music CDs)

Radico Khaitan, one of India’s largest spirits company announced the young dancing sensation & heartthrob of millions Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador for its iconic 8 PM Premium Black Music CDs. Trailing around with the contemporary trends, the brand launched its campaign on the lines of the brand essence “smooth taste of friendship’. The brand has come up with its new TVC showcasing Tiger in a never-seen-before avatar and is an outcome of his never dying energy and the hard work put in by the entire production team and crew. It is being telecast across all major national and regional electronic and digital platforms and will be playing over the next 8 weeks.

The campaign celebrates the positioning of the brand 8PM Premium Black – Taste so smooth that when tasted, even Rivals become Friends. As an extension of the campaign, the brand unveiled a music video #Areucoming last month with Tiger Shroff that has reached over 16 million views within a month of its release.

Produced by Happy Productions India, the music video and the TVC are choreographed by the talented film director and choreographer Remo D’Souza and sung by versatile Bollywood singer Benny Dayal. The music is composed by talented duo Sachin – Jigar.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor to shoot in four countries for Baaghi 3

Speaking on the 20 years of journey of the brand Mr. Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan said – “8 PM premium black (Music CDs) is a notch up offering of the Limca book of record holder-8 PM brand and is promising to join the success league of its parent brand. We are proud to launch this extensive campaign and strongly believe that it will contribute immensely to strengthen the brand 8PM Premium Black and take it to the next level. We are excited & thrilled to have Tiger on board as he represents energy, youthfulness and vigour and these traits are completely in sync with our brand.”