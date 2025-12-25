Tiger Shroff and Lakshya are gearing up to shoot a major dance-off sequence for their upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale, with a large production number scheduled to be shot at Mukesh Mills in Colaba starting December 24, 2025. The sequence is being described by insiders, quoted by a Mid-Day report, as a full-scale dance battle designed to showcase contrasting performance styles between the two actors.

Tiger Shroff and Lakshya lead 100+ dancers for high-energy track in Lag Jaa Gale: Report

The report stated that choreographer Ganesh Acharya has crafted the routine, which involves over 100 professional dancers and is expected to be wrapped up by December 29. The beat-driven number is reportedly structured to highlight Tiger’s explosive, athletic dance approach alongside Lakshya’s more fluid and relaxed style, with rehearsals underway for the past three weeks.

The dance face-off adds a new layer of excitement to Lag Jaa Gale, a revenge action-drama produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, with whom Tiger Shroff shares screen space for the first time in this project. Lag Jaa Gale is among the high-profile Hindi cinema releases lined up for 2026. Tiger’s commitment to intense choreography and physical performance has been a defining feature of his career.

Reportedly, the creative team is aiming for the dance-off sequence to stand out as one of the year’s most talked-about musical moments.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor to headline Raj Mehta’s Lag Jaa Gale, backed by Karan Johar: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.