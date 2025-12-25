Dharma Productions has firmly denied allegations of plagiarism surrounding its film Homebound after author and journalist Puja Changoiwala accused the makers of copying her 2021 novel of the same name. The controversy erupted just days after the movie was shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Dharma Productions calls Homebound plagiarism claims “baseless and unfounded”

Changoiwala sent a legal notice in October claiming that significant portions of the film’s second half — including scenes, dialogue, narrative structure and sequence of events — closely mirror her book. She also argued that Homebound shares not just a title but substantial creative elements, and is seeking legal remedies that include a potential injunction and damages.

A statement from Dharma Productions, shared by Mid-Day, said, “The allegations of copyright infringement are baseless and unfounded, and Dharma Productions categorically denies the same. Homebound is an officially licensed adaptation inspired by the New York Times article by Basharat Peer, with all requisite rights lawfully acquired and due credit duly provided. A legal notice has been received and duly responded to by Dharma Productions’ legal counsel.”

It further read, “Dharma Productions has become aware through media reports of an alleged pre-suit mediation before the Bombay High Court — however, no formal communication has been received to date. We take such allegations seriously and are exploring legal action at our end to protect the integrity of our film.”

The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 migrant exodus. While Homebound continues to attract attention for its awards prospects, the copyright dispute adds a new legal dimension to its public conversation.

