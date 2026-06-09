Dharma Productions has officially announced the release date of its upcoming film Lag Ja Gale. Directed by Raj Mehta, the action entertainer starring Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya is set to arrive in cinemas on May 14, 2027.

Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya-starrer Lag Ja Gale to release on May 14, 2027

The announcement positions the film as one of Dharma Productions' major theatrical releases for the summer of 2027. While the makers have largely kept plot details under wraps, the film is expected to blend high-octane action with commercial entertainment, bringing together three actors from different generations of Hindi cinema.

The project marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and director Raj Mehta, who is known for helming successful films such as Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo, and Selfiee. With Lag Ja Gale, Mehta appears to be venturing into a more action-driven space.

The film has generated attention over the past several months, particularly following reports that Tiger Shroff and Lakshya filmed a large-scale dance-off sequence for the project. According to reports, the song was shot at Mumbai's Mukesh Mills in December 2025. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the elaborate production number reportedly featured more than 100 professional dancers.

Industry reports suggested that the sequence was designed to highlight the contrasting dance styles of the two actors. Tiger's performance reportedly leaned into his signature athletic and high-energy approach, while Lakshya's choreography was said to focus on a more fluid and effortless style. The song is expected to be one of the film's major highlights.

Also Read: Lakshya, Tiger Shroff, and Janhvi Kapoor to star in Karan Johar’s upcoming action drama: Report

More Pages: Lag Jaa Gale Box Office Collection

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