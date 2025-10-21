Bollywood is abuzz with news that Lakshya, Tiger Shroff, and Janhvi Kapoor are set to collaborate on a high-octane action drama, reportedly produced by Karan Johar. While no official announcement has been made yet, a report by Mid-Day suggests that the Dharma Productions head has been quietly developing a large-scale action entertainer.

Lakshya, Tiger Shroff, and Janhvi Kapoor to star in Karan Johar’s upcoming action drama: Report

The report also said that the film will be directed by Raj Mehta. “But this time, a revenge story is at the centre of this action offering. The film is in its final stage of prep and Raj plans to take it on floors by November,” a source told the publication. The tabloid added, “It will be Tiger versus Lakshya. Both actors have shown their prowess in the action genre, and the film will benefit with them sharing screen space. Apart from Tiger and Lakshya, the action (film) reportedly stars Janhvi Kapoor.”

The source further noted, “Karan has set his eyes on another story now, something that is more in his zone of drama and emotions. He is confident that Raj will blend masala with big-screen action well.”

Lakshya, who recently starred in the Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, also praised Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan for his visionary approach. During a conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Lakshya spoke about Aryan’s rare qualities as a director, his fearless storytelling, and his surprising talent in front of the camera. Lakshya said, “I meet very few people who make me think, ‘He has the power to change the world,’ and Aryan is one of them. He has immense willpower. Even before reading the script, I knew he would create something special. He has that zeal, aggression, passion, and conviction that not every director has.” Aryan is reportedly taking a well-earned break following the success of The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The fourth instalment of the franchise featured high-octane action, raw intensity, and explosive set pieces, with Tiger in his most savage avatar. The film also included a talented ensemble cast, including Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye.

Also Read : Lakshya reveals he choose films over lucrative TV offer: “The only thing I knew was hard work”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.