Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been booked by Mumbai Police for flouting Covid-19 rules. The two of them were seen roaming in their car at Bandstand, Bandra on June 1 when they were stopped by the cops.

Upon checking their Aadhar Cards and other details, they left the place. Since Tiger Shroff lives in Bandra, both he and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani were taking a round at Bandstand after their gym session. After inquiring, it was found that they were out in public without any reason. As per the Covid-19 protocols in Maharashtra, an FIR can be registered against even one person if they've stepped out without any essential reason.

According to Indian Express, a senior Mumbai Police officer said, “A FIR has been registered on Wednesday under section 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC against the duo.”

In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by

Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2021

