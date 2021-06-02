On June 1, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government of Pakistan approved the purchase of the ancestral home of Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar for converting them into museums. The current owner of the houses had raised objections to the sale, which was later rejected by Peshawar district commissioner Captain(retd). Khalid Mehmud.

The price of the houses had been determined following a report of the Communication and Works Department. Dilip Kumar's ancestral haveli was priced at Rs. 80,56,000 and Raj Kapoor's house was valued at Rs. 1,50,00,000.

Earlier, the owner of Dilip Kumar’s house demanded Rs 25 crore, while the owner of Raj Kapoor's house was demanding Rs 200 crore. Haji Lal Muhammad, the owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral property, had purchased the property in 2005 for Rs. 51 lakh after completing all legal formalities. He had said that it is unjust of the government to value the prophet at Rs. 80.56 lakhs after 16 years.

Raj Kapoor's ancestral home known as Kapoor Haveli is situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar and was built between 1918 and 1922. Raj Kapoor was born in the building. Meanwhile, veteran actor Dilip Kumar's over the 100-year-old ancestral house is also located in the same locality. The house was declared as a national heritage in 2014.

