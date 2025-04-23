In a startling incident, Mumbai police received a phone call on Tuesday alleging a plot to assassinate actor Tiger Shroff. According to reports, the caller informed the authorities that a security agency owner had hired him to kill the actor. He further claimed he had been provided with a revolver and Rs.2 lakh in cash to execute the plan.

Tiger Shroff Death Threat: Mumbai Police crack down on fake assassination, man arrested in Punjab

Following the phone call, Mumbai police intensified their investigation. Authorities promptly registered an FIR, and the accused was subsequently arrested in Kapurthala, Punjab.

As more information is awaited, Lokmat Times has revealed that the accused is a 35-year-old man named Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh. According to the police, Singh was driven by anger and a desire for revenge after facing salary deductions due to frequent absences from work. In an effort to frame his superiors and tarnish the company's reputation, he allegedly fabricated the entire story.

Meanwhile, Khar Police have booked Manish Kumar Singh under IPC Sections 353(2), 212, and 217 for disseminating false information and attempting to provoke public unrest.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff is busy filming his much-anticipated movie, Baaghi 4. Earlier this month, to mark his 35th birthday, the actor unveiled a new poster of the film, featuring his character Ronnie in a more intense and rugged look.

Tiger Shroff wrote, “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero… is now the franchise that is redefining who I am. He’s definitely not the same this time, but I hope you all accept him the way you did eight years ago. #gratitude, #SajidNadiadwala’s, and #Baaghi4.”

Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa alongside Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film is slated for release on September 5, 2025.

