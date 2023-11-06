Yash Raj Films has always believed in building secrecy around the YRF Spy Universe as it has led to greater anticipation amongst audiences. For Tiger 3, Aditya Chopra has decided that he will hold back the release of its second song 'Ruaan' to protect a major plot point of the film from coming out till its release on Diwali, Sunday, Nov 12.

Tiger 3: YRF unveils only audio of Salman Khan starrer song ‘Ruaan’ to protect major plot point of the film

Director Maneesh Sharma revealed, “Tiger and Zoya are on a much more personal and intense journey in this film, and ‘Ruaan’ gives voice to that. The way it’s picturized in the film, we really wanted to keep such main story plots, the way they are meant to be experienced - in the cinema, in the moment.”

‘Ruaan’ has been sung by Arijit Singh, and it has been picturized on Salman Khan. Maneesh said, “Knowing that we have this soulful song sung by Arijit Singh, picturized on Salman Khan, and taking a decision to withhold it - it’s been tough!”

He added, “But we know that at the end, when you hear 'Ruaan' in the context of the story you will know that we did the right thing! We feel it is a huge, huge moment and it will add to the excitement around Tiger 3 on release day.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as super spies Tiger and Zoya respectively in the threequel Tiger 3. This is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe’s cinematic timeline.

Also Read: Tiger 3 gets bigger! Hrithik Roshan joins the Salman Khan starrer, YRF Spy Universe brings back Kabir: Report

More Pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.