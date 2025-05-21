Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, A R Rahman, Silambarasan T R, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Ashok Selvan attended the press conference of their much-awaited Pan India film, Thug Life, at a multiplex in Mumbai. Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan spoke about each other and their long friendship. The film is significant as the heavyweights reunite after 37 years. Their last film was Nayakan (1987).

Thug Life Mumbai press conference: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam recall visiting Ramesh Sippy’s film set like FANBOYS while shooting for Nayakan: “We’ll go to any set to observe talented people working…”

Mani Ratnam revealed, “When he was planning Sadma (1983) in Tamil (Moondram Pirai; 1982) and when he heard the narration, he enacted that scene (for us). That’s the kind of person he was and I was lucky that I was able to interact with him (before I started making films). I knew that there was somebody who was making a big path for all of us to come in. And that’s what he has done!”

When asked about his first impression of Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan replied, “The first impression is that I know him as a friend living in the same area. I didn't even know that he belonged to a film family. I liked the way he spoke. We became friends. We were a group of friends and we were only talking cinema and no gossip!”

He added, “When we were shooting for Nayakan at Colaba in Mumbai, Ramesh Sippy saab was shooting in Film City. We also had to film some shots in Film City. Hence, we all went to see the shoot of Mr Ramesh Sippy. The qualification that brought us here (into films) is that we are all film buffs. We'll go to any set to watch anybody work, especially those who we consider talented.”

The ‘Pan-India’ term has achieved a lot of significance, more so after Baahubali. But it was Kamal Haasan who crossed over from the South and made a mark in the Hindi-speaking markets. On this, he said, “That's not my doing. Most of it was you’re doing and Mr K Balachander (smiles). He picked me up and brought me here. It worked. And they made it work. Utna hi hai!” It was K Balachander who introduced him in Bollywood with Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981). It was a remake of the director’s Tamil movie Maro Charitra (1978), also starring Kamal Haasan.

Thug Life releases in cinemas on June 5 worldwide.

