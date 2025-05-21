Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, A R Rahman, Silambarasan T R, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Ashok Selvan attended the press conference of their much-awaited Pan India film, Thug Life, at a multiplex in Mumbai. A few weeks ago, there were reports that this much-awaited film would arrive on a digital platform after completing 8 weeks in cinemas. This was a significant move as most Tamil biggies opt to arrive on OTT in just 4 weeks. The national chains, that is, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, have a strict rule of not releasing films that don’t adhere to the eight-week rule. As a result, the trade was excited over this development. With a release in the biggest multiplex chains, the chances of Thug Life scoring, especially in the Hindi version, will be significantly higher.

Amid Bhool Chuk Maaf two-week OTT window row, Kamal Haasan CONFIRMS that Thug Life to arrive on digital 8 weeks after theatrical release: “It’ll make the industry healthy. It’s not even an experiment. It’s a pragmatic thing to do”

At the Thug Life Mumbai press conference, Kamal Haasan was asked about it and he confirmed that the reports were indeed true. He said, “It's not even an experiment. It's a pragmatic thing to do. I am glad the OTT platforms agreed and we sat together. It was not a negotiation. It's a plan which maybe others could follow. It'll make the industry healthy. We are glad that we are the first to be there to avail of that opportunity.”

The news comes at a time when Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video within two weeks of its theatrical release. The national chains have made an exception with this film due to the intervention of the court.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan was also asked about the box office expectations for his upcoming film. He commented, “We are not looking at 'how big'. But it shouldn't be 'how small' (laughs). We have to look at break-even because it's a business. Mani is from a business school and I am from this business. I grew up in this business. So, you can't disrespect business and do business with the business.”

Thug Life releases in cinemas on June 5 worldwide.

