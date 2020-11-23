Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli were summoned by the Mumbai Police on November 23 and 24. They were summoned after a case was filed against the siblings for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media that created communal tension. On Monday, the sisters filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to cancel a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them.

This is the third time Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel were summoned by the police. They were earlier summoned on October 26 and 27 and on November 9 and 10. However, they failed to appear on both occasions citing that they were busy with the wedding preparation of their brother in Himachal Pradesh.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Kangana and Rangoli following a complaint by a casting director, who alleged that the actress is creating ‘a communal divide between people of two communities and in the mind of common man' via her tweets on Twitter. The petitioner, Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed, also mentioned Rangoli in the complaint. He said that Kangana is creating a divide between Hindu and Muslim artists and maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.