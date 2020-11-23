Bollywood Hungama

Indoo Ki Jawaani: Kiara Advani and Guru Randhawa to feature in Badshah’s new song ‘Heelein Toot Gayi’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series ropes in Guru Randhawa for 'Heelein Toot Gayi' -Badshah's promotional music video for the film Indoo Ki Jawaani. It is for the very first time that Guru Randhawa will feature in a song that isn't sung, composed, or written by him but instead will be rapping to Badshah's tunes and lyrics, in this peppy dance track.

Indoo Ki Jawaani: Kiara Advani and Guru Randhawa to feature in Badshah's new song 'Heelein Toot Gayi'

Promising to be a party anthem this wedding season, 'Heelein Toot Gayi' also starring the gorgeous Kiara Advani, is sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill. The hit duo reunites for this track after the blockbuster song 'Buzz'.

Both Guru Randhawa and Badshah will now be part of this high-tempo song thanks to Bhushan Kumar.

Aditya Seal will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in this movie. The film also marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta.

