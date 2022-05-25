Thor: Love and Thunder has been regarded as a possible passing of the torch online. The highly-anticipated MCU Phase 4 movie will follow the titular hero as he picks up the pieces of his life after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi teases Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s future – “Fans assume it’s the passing on of the torch… I don’t think that’s the case”

In the recent promotional teasers and trailer, Jane can be seen wielding a rebuilt Mjolnir, Thor's old weapon that was thought to be destroyed by his sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), making way for rumors about Marvel Studios seemingly passing the torch from Hemsworth to Portman as the leader of the Thor franchise.

However, in an interview with Total Film, the film’s director Taika Waititi teased Thor and Jane's future within the MCU saying he doesn't really see it that way. “And also, it’s really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer’s back and it’s in the hands of someone else,” Waititi shared. “It’s no longer his hammer. It’s the idea that someone’s taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, ‘Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch’... I’m not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Empire Magazine recently spoke to the director about his approach to a love story. "I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love," Waititi said.

"On paper, it feels kinds of cringe to me, but there are ways of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing." As noted Screen Rant tabloid, while Waititi claims he does not have knowledge of any plans that Marvel Studios has for the characters, the director must be aware of the potential directions for both Thor and Jane following the end of the film that he himself wrote. Hemsworth has also stated he wishes to continue portraying Thor after Love and Thunder, and the Asgardian hero will reportedly have future appearances later in the franchise. However, Jane's future within the shared universe remains in question.

Marvel Studios previously dropped a synopsis for Love and Thunder, "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before its too late."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on July 8, 2022. The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as the villain of the film, Gorr the God Butcher, and from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Dave Bautista, with Waititi also providing the voice of Korg.

