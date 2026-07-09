Shah Rukh Khan has added another significant asset to his extensive real estate portfolio by acquiring the second and third floors of a residential building in Delhi's upscale Panchsheel Park locality. The transaction, valued at Rs. 37 crores, gives the Khan family complete ownership of the property, which also holds deep personal significance for the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan buys family home in Delhi for Rs. 37 crores, takes full ownership of Panchsheel Park property

The residence is the former family home of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, where they lived before the actor relocated to Mumbai to pursue his career in the film industry. While the basement and ground floor of the building were already under the family's ownership, the latest purchase of the remaining two floors consolidates ownership of the entire property.

Situated on a sprawling 1,200-square-yard plot, equivalent to approximately 10,800 square feet or nearly a quarter of an acre, the residence is located in one of South Delhi's most sought-after residential neighbourhoods. The deal has reportedly been valued at Rs. 37 crores, with the underlying land estimated at around Rs. 34,260 per square foot.

The acquisition is being regarded as one of the most notable celebrity residential property transactions in Delhi in recent years. It further strengthens the Khan family's growing portfolio of premium real estate assets, which spans multiple cities in India as well as international destinations.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have built a reputation for making strategic investments in luxury properties. Gauri, one of the country's leading celebrity interior designers, has also played a key role in designing and developing several of the family's homes. Together, the couple owns high-profile properties in Mumbai, Dubai and other locations, reflecting their long-standing interest in premium real estate.

Beyond property investments and his successful production house, Shah Rukh Khan has also expanded his investments into the lifestyle segment through the D'YAVOL brand, which has ventured into apparel and premium whisky. These investments complement his entertainment business while reinforcing his position as one of the country's most influential celebrity entrepreneurs.

With the latest Panchsheel Park acquisition, Shah Rukh has not only reunited ownership of a home closely linked to his family's past but has also added another prestigious address to an already impressive portfolio of luxury assets.

Also Read: SCOOP: King becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film; Siddharth Anand directorial cost shoots up to Rs. 450 crores

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