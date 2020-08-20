Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has released a statement citing that he is the legal heir and he and his daughters comprise Sushant’s family. He said that after his son’s passing, the late actor’s engagements ended with his Chartered Accountant, Lawyer, and other team members.

"It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity, any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professionals came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent," KK Singh said in an official statement.

"It is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we have authorized Varun Singh (SKV Law Offices, Commercial) as our Advocate and through him Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be family member does not have my consent," Singh added in the statement.

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death. The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

