The makers of Tera Yaar Hoon Main have officially announced a new release date for the upcoming entertainer. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on May 22, will now arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main postponed; now set to release on July 31, 2026

The announcement was made through the film’s official social media handles along with a new promotional poster. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “New Release Date. Same Excitement: Tera Yaar Hoon Main is now releasing on 31st July 2026!”

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film stars debutant Aman Indra Kumar alongside Akanksha Sharma in the lead roles. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also features in a pivotal role.

According to the makers, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is designed as an all-around commercial entertainer that blends romance, comedy, action, friendship, and music. The film aims to present an emotional yet entertaining story that connects with audiences across different age groups.

The official note accompanying the release date announcement described the film as “a heartfelt tale beautifully layered with friendship and music.” It further stated that the project promises “an entertaining journey that transcends generations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camera Take Films (@cameratakefilms)

The film is expected to place strong emphasis on its music and emotional storytelling while also introducing a fresh on-screen pairing through Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. Alongside the younger cast members, the inclusion of seasoned performers like Paresh Rawal is expected to add depth and familiarity to the narrative.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television.

The project has been produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Ajay Murdia, and Manish Singhal under the banner of A Camera Take Films.

With the release date now shifted to July 31, the film joins the slate of mid-year Bollywood releases aiming to attract audiences with a mix of music, family emotions, and commercial entertainment.

Also Read: Milap Milan Zaveri’s ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ set for May 22 release; Celebrities share support

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

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