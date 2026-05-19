A viral picture featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and comedian Samay Raina has taken social media by storm, sparking widespread speculation around the return of India’s Got Latent. The photos, reportedly clicked at The Habitat in Mumbai, have led fans to believe that the actresses may be appearing as part of the promotional campaign for their upcoming spy-universe film Alpha.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari shoot with Samay Raina for India’s Got Latent Season 2 in viral photo

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the actors involved, the viral images have already triggered intense discussions online. Many fans appeared excited at the possibility of seeing Alia and Sharvari participate in Samay Raina’s popular digital talent-roast format, especially given the enormous online popularity the show achieved after its launch in 2024.

Created by Samay Raina, India’s Got Latent quickly became one of the most talked-about digital shows in the country due to its unfiltered humour, unpredictable format, and viral guest interactions. However, the show also attracted controversy and criticism over certain segments, eventually leading to a temporary shutdown and legal scrutiny. Following months of silence, Samay recently addressed the situation during his stand-up special Still Alive, confirming that the show would eventually return despite the emotional and legal challenges surrounding it.

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Now, with Season 2 already generating buzz, the appearance of mainstream Bollywood actors on the set has divided a section of the internet. While some social media users welcomed the crossover between Bollywood and digital comedy culture, others expressed concern that the show’s original raw and irreverent tone could shift towards a more promotional and corporate-friendly format.

Several users online commented that India’s Got Latent initially stood out because of its unconventional energy and unpredictable guest lineup. According to some viewers, frequent film promotions could dilute the authenticity that made the show popular among younger audiences in the first place.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt continues to dominate headlines globally following her recent appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, marking her second outing at the prestigious event. Apart from Alpha, the actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari, on the other hand, is currently occupied with promotions for her upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer Alpha locks July 10, 2026 for its theatrical release

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