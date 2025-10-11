Was there tension between Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of The Lunchbox? Guneet Monga BREAKS silence: “It was a part of the process…not significant…”

Guneet Monga had a wonderful conversation with Karan Johar about the production aspects, taking Indian films to a global level and a lot more. One of her biggest breakthrough films was The Lunchbox (2013), starring the late Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrat Kaur. During the release of the film, there were reports that there was tension between Irrfan and Nawazuddin. Guneet was asked about this aspect.

Guneet Monga didn’t deny the tensions between the two talented actors. However, she said, “Both have their own format of working. I think the tension and love are in the script. And they both embraced it (smiles). It was a joy to see them work. It was one of their best performances. The way Irrfan sir played the khadoos, strict but so endearing man…it definitely (spilled onto the set). Nawaz bhai had to always be the over-pleaser. It was a part of his character.”

She added, “It was a joy to work with both of them. It was magical. I am very grateful that we were able to create this film. Baaki on set aur off set toh (chalte rehta hai)!” She clarified, “It was not something that was significant. It was a part of the process. Both are genius actors. We saw them at play.”

When asked if the tiff between them caused her any tension, Guneet Monga revealed, “Not even once. We have worked so much with Nawaz bhai. We did Haraamkhor (2017) and so many other movies. It was our first film with Irrfan sir. Aur independent film mein aap kitna khafa ho jaaoge? Paise toh hai nahin (laughs).”

Guneet Monga revealed how Karan Johar contributed not just in presenting the film in India but also in another way, “He walked out and gave us the film’s tagline – Can you fall in love with somebody you have never met? Then he called me to his office and asked me, ‘What do you need?’. I said, ‘A big release. We have done 100 screen release and we can do that. I want a 500 screen plus release’.”

