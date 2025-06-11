The television couple reveal they were left penniless after a betrayal by someone they considered family.

Telly couple Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee open up about financial scam by trusted friend; say, “We have to start from zero, and we won’t give up”

Popular television couple Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee recently revealed they were victims of a devastating financial scam. In an emotional interview with ETimes, the duo shared that they were betrayed by someone they considered family—a close friend who left them financially broken.

“These past 2-3 months have been extremely difficult for us, and we have no idea what will happen next. We have been victims of a fraudulent financial scam, and we lost a huge amount. We have to start from zero, and we won't give up. We don't want to give up. We lost all our savings in this fraud... Humein wapis zero pe laake khada kar diya hai,” said Puja, adding that the betrayal has taken a heavy emotional toll on them.

Kunal Verma, echoing her emotions, said, “When you trust someone for the past 3 years... Has been with you, became a part of your home and family...” To this, Puja added, “We are deeply hurt, but we don't want to give up at this point and come out stronger.”

The couple, who welcomed their son Krishiv in October 2020, expressed that it was incredibly painful to disclose this ordeal publicly. “We have cried enough behind it and these past months were extremely shattering. All we want is support. It was impossible for us to share it with our family but now with this video they will come to know. It feels terrible to share such news with them. All our lives we have worked hard and earned.”

In a heartfelt plea to their fans and well-wishers, Puja asked for support and prayers. “We shall keep updating you all but pray that we get the amount that we lost back. We know it’s a long battle but we will fight it together.”

Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee, who first met on the sets of Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna in 2008, tied the knot in a court ceremony in April 2020 during the pandemic. They later celebrated with a traditional wedding in November 2021, with their son Krishiv also in attendance.

Despite this personal and financial setback, the couple remains determined to rebuild their lives.

