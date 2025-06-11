Passenger is set to bring his soulful sound to Delhi-NCR on November 19, Mumbai on November 21 and Bengaluru on November 22, 2025.

India, prepare to be serenaded by the stirring melodies of one of the world’s most beloved indie folk singer-songwriters, Passenger aka Michael Rosenberg. The voice behind the timeless hit ‘Let Her Go’, is all set to bring his 3-city India Tour, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, to fans this November as part of his much-anticipated Asia Tour.

BookMyShow Live announces global chart-topper and ‘Let Her Go’ singer-songwriter, Passenger aka Michael Rosenberg’s 3-city debut India tour this November

The multi-award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist will perform at DLF CyberHub in Delhi-NCR on November 19, followed by Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai on November 21 and Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru on November 22, marking his first ever performances in India.

Tickets for Passenger’s India Tour go on sale at 10 AM IST on June 17, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

Passenger shot to global fame with ‘Let Her Go’, the breakout single from his 2012 album ‘All The Little Lights’. The track not only climbed to the number one spot in 19 countries but also became the second most searched song of all time on Shazam, with billions of streams worldwide, transforming Rosenberg into an international sensation. Fans can’t get enough of his extended discography - tracks like ‘Simple Song’, ‘Anywhere’, ‘Sword from the Stone’ and ‘Life’s For The Living’ are on constant repeat, echoing through playlists and hearts alike.

Commenting on the tour, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow said, “Passenger’s music holds a rare emotional weight, one that is quiet, introspective and deeply resonant. For many fans in India, his songs have been the soundtrack to personal moments, quietly weaving their way into everyday life. Bringing him to India for the very first time across three cities is incredibly special for us at BookMyShow Live. We’ve always believed in curating experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable, and this tour is exactly that: intimate, honest and led entirely by the music.”

From stripped-down acoustic sets to soaring anthems delivered with raw vulnerability, his performances are known for their deep emotional resonance and honest simplicity. With a discography of 15 independently released studio albums, Rosenberg has carved a unique space in the global music landscape through his intimate songwriting, emotional storytelling and grassroots approach to touring.

Whether busking on street corners or headlining world-renowned venues, his ability to connect with audiences remains unmatched. Over the past year alone, Passenger has performed at some of the world’s most iconic venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, The Beacon Theatre in New York City, the Royal Albert Hall in London and two sold-out nights at the prestigious Sydney Opera House, showcasing his enduring global appeal and the magnetic quality of his live shows.

Passenger’s India tour promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans to witness one of the most soulful, passionate voices in contemporary music. With his heartfelt lyrics, minimalist sound and warm stage presence, Rosenberg brings stories of love, loss, hope and humanity to life, transcending borders and reaching millions of fans.

