Veteran television and film actor Dinyar Tirandaz has reportedly passed away in Mumbai on June 11, 2026. The news of his demise has left members of the entertainment industry and fans saddened, as they remember the actor for his remarkable body of work and memorable performances across television and cinema.

Television and film actor Dinyar Tirandaz passes away in Mumbai

The news first surfaced on social media through a post shared by the Facebook group "Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide - The Hyderabadi Page." The post stated, "Mr Dinyar Tirandaz brother of Late Rustom Tirandaz has left for his heavenly abode. Paidust today at Wadia Bungli, Bombay, at 3:45 pm. Sarosh Yazad Ni Panah. Ashem Vohu."

Soon after, the information was widely shared by several social media pages, prompting an outpouring of condolences from admirers, colleagues and members of the Parsi community. According to the Facebook post, Tirandaz passed away at 3:45 pm at Wadia Bungli in Mumbai. At the time of writing, the cause of his death has not been officially disclosed.

Dinyar Tirandaz was a familiar face to Indian audiences and enjoyed a career that spanned several decades. He made his acting debut in 1984 with the film Duniya and gradually built a reputation as a versatile performer. His ability to bring warmth, humour and authenticity to his roles made him a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

On television, Tirandaz became widely recognised through popular shows such as Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi. However, one of the most defining moments of his career came with his portrayal of Mr. Keki Daruwala in the hit sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke. The character remains one of the most memorable portrayals in Indian television history and continues to be fondly remembered by viewers even today.

Apart from television, Tirandaz also featured in several Hindi films over the years. His filmography included notable titles such as Hello Brother, Kya Kehna, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Albela, Chalte Chalte and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. Through both comic and supporting roles, he established himself as a dependable performer capable of leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

The team at Bollywood Hungama expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Dinyar Tirandaz.

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