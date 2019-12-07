Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.12.2019 | 10:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Television actress Mona Singh to tie the knot

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actress Mona Singh who became a popular household name after her performance in Jassi Jassi Koi Nahin is all set to tie the knot. Reportedly, the actress is marrying an investment banker from down south.

Television actress Mona Singh to tie the knot

Mona Singh was last seen on screen in the TV show Kavach…Kali Shaktiyon Se. Currently, the actress is shooting for Ekta Kapoor‘s show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, a love triangle which also features Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli. The show is currently in its third season. Mona has been tight-lipped about her impending wedding. As per reports, Mona has approached the makers of her show requesting them to make changes in the schedule to accommodate her plans.

The makers were happy to oblige and will be shooting all of Mona’s portions together. The actress will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Oh, no! Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth…

Chulbul Pandey and Shivani Shivaji Roy come…

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor wedding in winter…

Rani Mukerji debuts as a real-life news…

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai loses her cool…

Bigg Boss 13: Things turn bitter between…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification