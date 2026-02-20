Television actor Tejasswi Prakash has added a high-value property to her portfolio with the purchase of a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs. 7.63 crore. The deal was formalised and registered on February 16, 2026, as per documents sourced from CRE Matrix.

The newly acquired residence is situated in Bay Heights, a residential project on Krishna Chandra Marg in the Bandra Reclamation area, one of the city’s prominent upscale neighbourhoods. The development has been constructed by Excel Enterprises India Private Limited. Spanning 121.14 square metres (around 1,304 square feet), the apartment also includes two reserved parking slots. Registration records further indicate that a stamp duty payment of Rs. 38.15 lakh was made as part of the transaction. According to the agreement, the official handover of the property is expected to take place on November 29, 2030.

Bandra West continues to be one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses, especially among celebrities and business leaders. The area is known for its sea-facing promenades, premium high-rises, boutique cafes and proximity to major production houses. Over the years, several prominent names from the film and television industry have chosen Bandra as their residential base, adding to its reputation as a celebrity hub.

Tejasswi Prakash, born Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar on June 10, 1993, has carved a strong space for herself in Hindi television and Marathi cinema. She rose to fame with her performance in the Colors’ show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and later garnered widespread recognition for her role in Naagin 6 on the same channel. In addition to fiction shows, she has been part of multiple reality shows, including Bigg Boss, which significantly expanded her fan base.

On the personal front, Tejasswi is currently in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra. The couple is reportedly set to play a key role in Desi Bling, a reality series inspired by Dubai Bling, focusing on affluent Indian personalities.

With this latest real estate acquisition, Tejasswi joins the growing list of television stars investing in premium Mumbai properties. The purchase underlines not only her steady career growth but also her long-term investment strategy in one of the country’s most competitive property markets.

