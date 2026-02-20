While so far the rumours about the wedding date of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been just that—rumours—it is now confirmed that the couple is indeed getting married on February 26.

Rashmika Mandanna confirms her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda

When this writer reached out to Rashmika Mandanna with a congratulatory message, she responded with a “Thankyou” and a smiling emoji.

This draws to a conclusion months and weeks of speculation over the wedding of the year.

This writer dug up further details about the wedding, and here is what we have. It will be a very private wedding celebration in Udaipur, with family and close friends. So far, no one from the Telugu or Hindi film industry has been invited to the wedding. The couple intends to host wedding receptions in Hyderabad and Mumbai for all their friends in the two industries.

Both Vijay and Rashmika are taking a brief respite from work after the wedding. But Rashmika, who is choc-a-block with assignments, needs to get back to work the soonest.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna wedding invite goes viral; also reveals March 4 as the reception date

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.