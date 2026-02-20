In the era of hardcore action films, comedies are trying to make a comeback. And Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that one of the most loved comedies of the 1990s is getting a sequel. Sources close to the development have confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Haseena Maan Jayegi 2 is in the making.

SCOOP: Haseena Maan Jayegi 2 in the making; Farhad Samji to direct

"Smita Thackeray is keen to make a sequel to Haseena Maan Jayegi, and the scripting is underway in full swing. The second part retains the essence of the original film, but the story is revamped for today's audience. She has signed Farhad Samji to write and direct the film," revealed a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that the makers were earlier keen to make it with David Dhawan, but the veteran filmmaker was not too keen to revisit another film of his after Judwaa and Coolie No. 1. "Farhad has come on board after seeking the blessings of David Dhawan. The scripting is going on in full swing, and the makers aim to move to casting by March 2026," the source added.

Haseena Maan Jayegi was directed by David Dhawan and featured Govinda and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. For the sequel, the makers will cast two top actors from the present generation, and hope to recreate the magic like the original film.

Also Read: Farhad Samji switches gears; writes screenplay and dialogues for film adaptation of Safed Khaki; based on police inspector Subhash Shinde and his cricket achievements

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.