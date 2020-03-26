American singer Taylor Swift is doing her part in contributing in any way she can. She has been donating money and giving aid to some of her fans who have been affected by coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, she donated $3,000 (Rs. 225622.50) to a fan who is financially unstable due to the current crisis.

As per reports, she reached out to the fan via Twitter after she came across the Tumblr post of the fan which read, “no job, no income, no way to pay my bills”. The fan Samantha Jacobson is a cocktail server at a bar that got shut down amid the covid-19 outbreak.

Another Twitter user named India shared screenshots of the conversation she had with Taylor Swift after the singer donated $3,000 to help her. “I will literally never be able to repay her for the sheer gesture of it—Never-mind the actual amount which is 3 months of rent for me,” the fan tweeted. “It’s a wonderfully humble example of acknowledging that her small change can really impact someone else. I feel seen. Thanks, @taylorswift13.”

I will literally never be able to repay her for the sheer gesture of it—Never-mind the actual amount which is 3 mnths of rent for me. It’s a wonderfully humble example of acknowledging that her small change can really impact someone else.

I feel seen. Thanks, @taylorswift13 — India Rose | “KEEP GROOVIN’/USING CORRECT GRAMMAR” (@hopefulgoodgirl) March 26, 2020

In summary: I’m shaking and crying and just fell over a rug in my rush to ask my brother if Taylor’s message was real &now I’m probably (definitely) concussed????????❣️♥️

This virus took my new dream job away but @taylorswift GAVE ME SOME JOY TONIGHT out of pure kindness I’M— #BEKind pic.twitter.com/13nSKM2uZH — India Rose | “KEEP GROOVIN’/USING CORRECT GRAMMAR” (@hopefulgoodgirl) March 26, 2020

On Monday, Taylor Swift encouraged fans to help others in this difficult time and directed them towards charities. “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”