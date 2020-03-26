Bollywood Hungama

Taylor Swift donates $3,000 each to several fans affected by coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

American singer Taylor Swift is doing her part in contributing in any way she can. She has been donating money and giving aid to some of her fans who have been affected by coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, she donated $3,000 (Rs. 225622.50) to a fan who is financially unstable due to the current crisis.

Taylor Swift donates $3,000 to several fans affected by coronavirus pandemic

As per reports, she reached out to the fan via Twitter after she came across the Tumblr post of the fan which read, “no job, no income, no way to pay my bills”. The fan Samantha Jacobson is a cocktail server at a bar that got shut down amid the covid-19 outbreak.

Another Twitter user named India shared screenshots of the conversation she had with Taylor Swift after the singer donated $3,000 to help her. “I will literally never be able to repay her for the sheer gesture of it—Never-mind the actual amount which is 3 months of rent for me,” the fan tweeted. “It’s a wonderfully humble example of acknowledging that her small change can really impact someone else. I feel seen. Thanks, @taylorswift13.”

On Monday, Taylor Swift encouraged fans to help others in this difficult time and directed them towards charities. “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardarshian defends Kanye West and calls Taylor Swift a liar after phone call leaked online about ‘Famous’ song

