Actor-couple Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship continues to captivate fans. From exotic vacations to red carpet appearances, the duo has been giving major relationship goals ever since they went public with their romance in July this year. However, it was a recent video that grabbed everyone’s attention, in which Tara referred to Veer as her husband.

Tara Sutaria refers to Veer Pahariya as ‘Husband’ in playful birthday video, sparking fan speculations about a possible proposal

The video was recorded during Tara’s birthday celebration in the Maldives, where she wore a shimmering golden outfit. The clip also features their close friend Orry, who playfully became part of the banter. In the video, Tara jokingly asked Orry, “Have you been sleeping with my husband?” Orry nonchalantly replied, “Yeah,” glancing at Veer, who was standing behind him. Tara then humorously asked, “How do you sleep at night?” to which Orry answered, “With your husband,” prompting Veer to give a mock denial. The clip ends with Tara laughing at Orry’s audacity.

The comment section of the video was abuzz with fans and celebrities alike, many interpreting Tara’s use of “husband” as a possible hint at a proposal. Tara captioned the video “Ded,” while Veer responded with hiding-eyes emojis. Fans reacted with curiosity, with comments such as, “Husband?” and “What? Did Tara Sutaria get married?” Some even joked about the dynamics between Tara and Jahnvi Kapoor, who is dating Veer’s elder brother, Shikhar Pahariya, writing, “Already imagining Tara and Jahnvi as Jethani-Devrani.”

Tara and Veer’s relationship first came into the spotlight in July this year, when Veer left a flirtatious comment on Tara’s Instagram post. Tara had shared behind-the-scenes photos from her music video ‘Thodi Si Daaru’ with AP Dhillon, captioned, “Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu.” Veer commented, “My ,” and Tara responded, “Mine,” signaling their mutual affection.

Since then, the couple has become more comfortable expressing their love publicly—blowing flying kisses, holding hands, and appearing together on red carpets. If fan theories are to be believed, an official announcement about the couple might not be far off.

