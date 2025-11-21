Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Isqh - Kucch Pehle Jaisa is all set for an official premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The festival is scheduled to be held from 20th November to 28th, and Gustaakh Ishq will have its grand premiere on 24th November.

Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq to premiere at IFFI 2025 on November 24

For Manish Malhotra, the film marks his first cinematic production under Stage5 Production, celebrating old-school love, poetry and shayris - bringing back the charm of nostalgic ishq. Considering that Gustaakh Ishq marks Malhotra’s debut film as a producer, its premiere at IFFI is a milestone for him and the Indian film industry.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi, Gustaakh Ishq reignites the magic of puraani mohabbat with lingering glances, feels and music that goes straight to the heart, and a tale that’s unhurried but deeply poetic.

Produced by Manish Malhotra alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production, Vibhu Puri directs Gustaakh Ishq, and it unfolds as a poignant tale of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab. The film releases in theatres on 28th November.

Also Read: Gustaakh Ishq producer Manish Malhotra reveals why Fatima Sana Shaikh was his first choice; says, “She’s very beautiful, very petite”

More Pages: Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.