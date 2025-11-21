Dining With The Kapoors: Aadar Jain reveals that Ranbir Kapoor taught him “colourful language”; Ranbir analyses his gossip monger side: “Kareena Kapoor and I are like Google. We have the information; you need to search for it!”

A 61-minute-long documentary, Dining With The Kapoors, was released on Netflix on November 21. It was shot around Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary, in December 2024 and comprises most members of India’s first film family together, that is, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Agastya Nanda, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, Raj Kapoor's granddaughter-in-law Anissa Malhotra Jain, Raj Kapoor's niece Kanchan Desai, Raj Kapoor's nephew Kunal Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's great granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Raj Kapoor's son-in-law Manoj Jain, Raj Kapoor's sister-in-law Neila Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's grandnephew Zahaan Kapoor, Raj Kapoor's nephew Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor's grandniece Shaira Laura Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor raised a lot of laughs with his quotes and also with what others spoke about him.

Aadar Jain said, “Armaan and I spent a lot of time with Ranbir. We had so many interests, you know. We all played football on the same team. He bought me my first football shoes. He was like that older, cooler brother that we would want to go and meet.”

Ranbir then talked about Aadar Jain and his brother Armaan Jain, “Wrestling was a very big thing at that time. And I used both of them as my guinea pigs; I used to constantly throw them around!”

During the lunch session, Aadar Jain spoke about everyone and what he loves about them. While speaking about Ranbir, he said, “Ranbir bhaiya once said that I should not call him bhaiya anymore. But how can I not? After all, he has taught me so much in life. He taught me the most colourful language in the world, and even made me repeat it in front of his friends! I performed for them. And he never told anyone. No one except Armaan or Riddhima or mom, Kunal mama, Saif, Lolo, Bebo, Bharat bhaiya, Daboo mama, Kanchan aunty, Bunty maasi, Neila aunty, Chintu mama, Neetu mama, the whole world. That's it! He’s the best secret keeper!”

He then spoke about Kareena Kapoor Khan, “The first thing Bebo didi would say when she would meet me is, ‘Kya ho raha hai? What’s happening? What’s up? Come, come, come. Sit, sit, sit. What’s the goss?’ She’s full jasoos!”

He also said, “Mom (Rima Jain) told me that Nana ji (Raj Kapoor) was also the biggest detective in the family. They both clearly got his genes.” Rima confirmed it, “In his cottage, he got every news. Similarly, in Bebo’s and Ranbir’s homes, they get to know everything!”

Neetu Kapoor said, “But they (Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan) never talk about it.” Rima sarcastically replied, “Oh, sure!”

This is when Ranbir Kapoor summed it up perfectly, “We’re like Google. We have the information, but unless you guys won’t search for it, you won’t know!”

