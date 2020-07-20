Balaji Telefilms' Executive Vice President, Tanusri Dasgupta had tested positive for COVID two weeks ago and was at home in quarantine. However, she was rushed to a hospital a few days later as she needed to be on oxygen support. In a video, which she shared on her Instagram account, she has thanked the staff at the Seven Hills building of the Reliance Foundation Hospital for taking good care of her like a family.

In the video, she said, “I am probably going to get discharged from here today, so I just wanted to thank the Reliance Foundation Hospital for bringing me back on my feet. All those who know me know that I was battling COVID for the past two weeks. And I had to be brought to the hospital because the oxygen level became a bit dicey. And I was brought at the Seven Hills building of the reliance foundation. I just want to say that unless you see it from within what they are doing here at the hospital you cannot appreciate them enough. The doctors and nurses are relentless in taking care of the patients.”

She further added, “The unique part of COVID is that it keeps you isolated from your family, you don’t have visiting hours. And it can be a very isolating experience, you can get really scared. So, the doctors here don’t just save your lives, but also play your family members. And every time you ask the nursing staff that aren’t you scared, they say that ma’am we work, but the foundation is taking such good care of us that we are not scared anymore. It is a unique illness and you are not just saving lives, but you are also putting your lives at stake while saving other’s life. I am just so thankful to the Reliance Foundation for pulling this off.”

She later mentioned her good friends Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani for being her rock during this tough time.

“Apart from all the other friends who jumped in and ran my world at this time. I just have to mention the two people who were my biggest rock at this time. Ekta and Smriti. Ekta is my own, so I am going to take her for granted. I have worked with Smriti briefly and know her socially, but when she heard that I am not well and I was resisting going to the hospital, she made that call on humanitarian ground and made me come to the hospital. She called every day and spoke to the nurses in their mother tongue and that warmth translated into the warmth that I got from them at the hospital. I cannot thank you enough. I owe you my life. Thank you so much,” she concluded.

Tanusri’s mother had also tested positive for COVID, but she was at home in quarantine as she showed mild symptoms. We wish Tanusri and her family a speedy recovery.

