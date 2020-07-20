Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh was recently tested positive for Coronavirus and shared the news with her fans and colleagues on social media. With the cases in India hitting the one million milestone, a lot of celebrities and their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. With the shoots recently resuming, the makers have ensured extra safety on the sets however, it has not stopped the increase in the number of cases.

Shrenu Parikh is in Gujarat currently and kept her fans informed of her condition frequently. Expressing her gratitude for the outpour of love and prayers, Shrenu tweeted a couple of days ago. Now, she announced that she is back home and will continue to quarantine at home. She shared a picture with the caption, “My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound. PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week! ❤️❤️❤️”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial) on Jul 18, 2020 at 9:10am PDT

We hope and pray that Shrenu Parikh recovers super soon!

