Actress Tanushree Dutta has once again raised alarming concerns about her safety and well-being, sharing an emotional video on social media where she breaks down while alleging ongoing harassment at her residence in Mumbai. The video, which has now gone viral, captures Dutta visibly distressed as she pleads for help from the public and authorities.

The actress captioned the video saying, “I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya.. Please someone help me! Do something before it's too late.”

Tanushree, who rose to fame with films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has been at the forefront of India’s #MeToo movement. In 2018, she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment during a film shoot—an allegation that triggered industry-wide conversations on abuse of power. Although the charges against Patekar were later dropped, Dutta has continued to maintain that her life has been filled with trauma and resistance ever since.

In another recent post, Tanushree shared an audio clip accompanied by a dark video, highlighting the disturbing noises she claims have become a regular part of her life. “I have also dealt with loud noises like this and other very very loud banging noises above my roof and outside my door almost every day at odd hours since 2020! I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up a few years ago. Now I just live with it and put headphones with Hindu mantras to distract my mind and keep my sanity," she wrote.

She further added, "Today I was so unwell, as you guys know I have developed Chronic fatigue syndrome due to dealing with constant stress and anxiety for last 5 years and this was going on all day and evening way past acceptable and allowed hours! Imagine… Yesterday I posted and today this! Ab samajh jao sab log ki what I've been dealing with. Aur bhi bohut kuch hai jo FIR mein mention karoongi."

Tanushree has appealed for immediate intervention, claiming that despite years of raising complaints, the situation continues to deteriorate. Her latest revelations have sparked a renewed wave of concern from fans and well-wishers, many of whom are urging the authorities to take swift action before matters escalate further.

