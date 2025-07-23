Shahid Kapoor’s film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been officially shelved. Director Amit Rai, renowned for OMG 2, confirmed this in a recent interview with Mid-Day. He also voiced his disappointment with the ongoing systemic problems within the film industry.

In an interview with Mid-Day, director Amit Rai stated, “The system is so cruel. Even if you have proved your mettle with a Rs 180 crores film (OMG 2), it’s not enough. How is a director supposed to work here, under these systems of casting, production, star, and management? You live with a story for five years, and within minutes, somebody writes a five-pager, pointing out what is wrong and what is right in the film.”

Amit also shared that Pankaj Tripathi, who starred in OMG 2, was involved in his upcoming project. He mentioned that Akshay Kumar had also shown interest in being part of it. Praising both actors for being ‘generous’, he said, “An actor will only do what’s working at the box office. Very few actors were honest to me. Sometimes, they weren’t interested in being part of a film that’s speaking the truth about society, and instead wanted to do a love story.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently occupied with the filming of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming project. A major box office clash is expected this December. Reportedly, the makers of Shahid’s next have chosen to retain the film’s original release date, despite facing strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Prabhas’ highly awaited The Raja Saab. There are no plans to change the release schedule, setting up a massive three-way showdown at the box office.

